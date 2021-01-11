StockMarketWire.com - Communications services provider Gamma Communications said annual performance for 2020, was expected to be ahead of the range of market forecasts.
Revenues was expected to be towards the top of the range of expectations of £371.8 million to £396.7 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, and adjusted EPS for the year ended 31 December 2020 was expected to be 'slightly ahead' of the range of market forecasts of £73.9 million to £76.0 million and 47.0 pence to 51.0 pence, respectively.
'This performance reflects a continued strong demand in the UK and European business markets for Gamma's portfolio of UCaaS [unified communication as a service] products,' the company said.
'The execution of our UCaaS product strategy is progressing very well and our product set has continued to perform well and has enabled our end users to work flexibly during the difficult conditions prevalent in 2020,' it added.
