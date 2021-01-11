StockMarketWire.com - Mining and energy company GCM Resources appointed said Mohd. Najib Bin Abdul Aziz, independent non-executive director was appointed independent non-executive chairman from 8 January.
Datuk Michael Tang PJN would continue as executive director and chief executive officer.
The company also said it had appointed appointment of WH Ireland as its nominated adviser and broker.
At 9:47am: [LON:GCM] GCM Resources PLC share price was 0p at 11p
