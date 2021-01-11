StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Diurnal said it had won a patent from the European Patent Office for Chronocort, used to treat patients with rare diseases congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency.
This patent would provide protection in Europe for Chronocort until 2033, the company said.
The marketing authorisation applicationfor Chronocort remained under review by the European Medicines Agency, with the outcome anticipated during Q1 2021, the company said.
At 9:50am: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was 0p at 55.5p
