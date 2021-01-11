StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had agreed to jointly fund and carry out a research project examining the role of its microbiome products to improve sleep, stress, and anxiety.
The project partners included Fondazione Edmund Mach - Centro Ricerca e Innovazione, based in Trento, Italy, and the University of Southampton.
The research would be performed in the School of Human Development and Health at the University of Southampton and include funding for a related PhD studentship.
It would include a double blind, placebo controlled, human study carried out during a period of stress induced sleep disruption.
'Sleep aids and stress management products are the fastest growing category within healthcare,' chief executive Stephen OHara said.
'This is another step in extending the range of applications for OptiBiotix's scientifically and clinically proven products into large growing markets where there is an unmet clinical need.'
At 9:51am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was 0p at 54.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: