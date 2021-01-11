StockMarketWire.com - Development and production company Block Energy said it planned to restart oil and gas production at its West Rustavi licence area, with delivery of first gas forecast to occur by late January or early February.
Teams would be mobilised to the WR-16aZ and WR-38Z wells in the coming days to open the two wells.
After safely installing and commissioning the early production facility and constructing a gas gathering pipeline, the company said was on the cusp of its inaugural gas sales.
The remaining key steps leading up to inaugural gas sales were all under the control of Bago LLC and included finalising the construction of the compressor station, which was well underway, and hooking it up to the state's main gas line, the company said.
At 9:56am: [LON:BLOE] Block Energy Plc Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 share price was 0p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: