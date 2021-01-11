StockMarketWire.com - Residential developer and urban regeneration group Sigma Capital said it would receive a cash payment of £2.9 million following the sale of its interest in the Thistle portfolio of 918 suburban family homes.
The price stood at 53% above the book value of £1.9 million ascribed to Sigma's beneficial interest, as reported in its last published report and accounts.
The Thistle portfolio was created for Gatehouse Bank by Sigma alongside initial delivery partner Countryside Properties and developed through Sigma's PRS platform.
Its sale for around £150 million to Goldman Sachs's merchant banking division and Pitmore marked the first significant sale in the UK of a portfolio of new-build, single-family suburban PRS houses.
