StockMarketWire.com - Metal exploration company Castillo Copper hailed 'exceptional' laboratory assay results that confirmed a major copper discovery at its Mt Oxide project in Queensland, Australia.
Two 40-44m wide potentially economic intercepts were encountered from surface, with exceptional copper values up to 16.65% that 'significantly' extended known mineralisation at the high-grade Big One deposit, the company said.
The results provided 'compelling evidence that Big One Deposit is a shallow, high-grade copper-cobalt system with the potential to scale further,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.65p
