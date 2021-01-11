StockMarketWire.com - Financial services platform IntegraFin has acquired Time for Advice, a specialist software provider for financial planning and wealth management firms.

IntegraFin said that the deal supports its strategy to provide platform and associated services to clients and their advisers.


At 1:10pm: [LON:IHP] Integrafin Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 497p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com