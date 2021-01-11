StockMarketWire.com - Tube manipulation specialist Tricorn has announced that stocktakes conducted at both of its UK sites in Malvern and West Bromwich during December 2020 produced a 'modest gain' of approximately 2% of gross inventory.
It said that the board considered this 'an encouraging indication supporting the integrity of the ongoing margins in the company's current financial year'.
Tricorn is due to announce its trading in the first quarter to 31 December 2020 later this month.
At 2:09pm: [LON:TCN] Tricorn Group PLC share price was 0p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
