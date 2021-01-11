StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager M&G's board has announced that chairman Mike Evans has taken a temporary leave of absence from his duties due to a stress-related illness.
The company's board said that senior independent director Fiona Clutterbuck will take on the role of interim chair of M&G while Evans is on leave.
Audit committee chair Clare Thompson has been named as interim senior independent director.
