StockMarketWire.com - Identity, credential management and secure mobility company Intercede has announced a 'noteworthy' contract win for a new deployment with a large US aerospace and defence contractor.
The company said the contractor had been a MyID Enterprise customer for years and is its first customer to have MyID Enterprise as well as MyID Professional for different user groups.
Intercede said: 'This is a small but important new classified environment for a selected group of staff in a highly secure environment.
'MyID Professional was selected due to its ease of use and out of the box integration with Microsoft CA (Certificate Authority).'
The customer has signed up for an initial three-year subscription.
The company said the win was also 'noteworthy' for its short lead time, which was three months from initial enquiry to receipt of order.
At 2:44pm: [LON:IGP] Intercede Group PLC share price was 0p at 78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
