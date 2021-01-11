StockMarketWire.com - African resources investor Armadale Capital has reported that the results of the phase one test work undertaken on natural flake graphite from its 100%-owned Mahenge Graphite Project have determined Mahenge graphite to be suitable for use in lithium-ion battery anodes.
The company said it engaged CSIRO, the Australian government's scientific and industrial research organisation, at its facility in Melbourne to undertake both physical characterisation and electrochemical testing of the natural graphite flake from the deposit for potential use in Lithium-ion batteries.
Armadale Capital called the results of this round of testing 'highly encouraging'.
Chairman Nick Johansen said that the results 'justify carrying on to the more advanced levels of testing work including micronising and classification; spheronising; and electrode fabrication and testing'.
He added: 'I cannot emphasise enough how valuable this technical data relating to the characteristics of Mahenge's natural flake graphite is for Armadale and its shareholders in marketing this exceptional high-quality graphite project and also in putting the company in a strong position to close out potential binding off take discussions which have already been initiated with a number of selected parties.'
At 2:58pm: [LON:ACP] Armadale Capital PLC share price was 0p at 3.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
