CN
15/01/2021 03:00 house price index
18/01/2021 03:30 GDP
18/01/2021 03:30 industrial output
18/01/2021 03:30 retail sales
DE
14/01/2021 09:00 GDP
ES
15/01/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
13/01/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
13/01/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/01/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
13/01/2021 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rrates
14/01/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
15/01/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
14/01/2021 11:00 CPI
15/01/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
13/01/2021 09:00 industrial production
18/01/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
13/01/2021 06:00 preliminary machine toolorders
13/01/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index
13/01/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery
15/01/2021 04:30 revised retail sales
15/01/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
18/01/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
UK
13/01/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
15/01/2021 07:00 index of production
15/01/2021 07:00 GDP estimates
15/01/2021 07:00 index of services
15/01/2021 07:00 trade
18/01/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
13/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/01/2021 13:30 CPI
13/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
13/01/2021 19:00 Beige Book
14/01/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
14/01/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
15/01/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
15/01/2021 13:30 PPI
15/01/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/01/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
