StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Land Securities said it had collected 65% of the December quarter rent within five working days of the due date, compared with 94% in the prior-year period.
Out of the £35 million of rent outstanding, £14 million related to customers who had withheld payment pending documentation of agreed concessions, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
