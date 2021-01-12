StockMarketWire.com - Online gaming group Gamesys said it expected to report annual revenue and adjusted core earnings at the upper end of current market expectations following 'strong' fourth-quarter performance.
After a continued 'strong' performance in Q4, the board is confident that the group will report FY 2020 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, at or above, the upper end of current market expectations for the year ending 31 December 2020, the company said.
Following the transformative merger to create Gamesys in 2019, the integration of operations had progressed as expected, despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
