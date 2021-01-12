StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Wood Group said it had won a contract worth more than $120 million from China's Sinopec Hainan Refining and Chemical.
The contract would see Wood provide engineering, procurement and construction services to expand Sinopec's refinery development in the Hainan Free Trade Zone in South China.
Services for a site-wide pipe rack and associated pipework, cables for power, telecommunications and lighting would be delivered by Wood's engineering and project management teams based in Shanghai and on site.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: