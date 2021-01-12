StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop reported a jump in first-half profit as revenue rose on strength in its trade and online divisions.
For the six months to 29 November 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £91.6 million from £58.6 million year-on-year as revenue grew to £186.8 million from £148.4 million.
Trade achieved growth of 33% as the net number of trade outlets increased by 200 accounts to 5,100, helping drive forward sales, the company said.
Online sales grew by 87% compared to the same period last year.
Gross margin was up 6% to 75% in the period as a direct result of increasing volumes, offset by the costs of new facilities, it added.
The dividend for the half year was 80 pence, down from 100 pence a year earlier.
