StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said its annual funds under management had risen 8.6%, thanks to positive market movements and fresh inflows into its products.
Funds under management and administration for the year through December increased to £54.7 billion, up from £50.4 billion year-on-year.
Total net inflows across the group were £2.1 billion, compared to £0.6 billion year-on-year.
'Although we continue to expect market volatility during 2021 as well as continuing low interest rates, we remain focused on enhancing our services to clients and delivering growth,' the company said.
'We will continue to balance this investment with prevailing market conditions, maintaining strict cost discipline and identifying inorganic opportunities that are a strong cultural fit.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
