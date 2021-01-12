StockMarketWire.com - Derwent London touted improved collections rates after the commercial real estate company reported it had collected about 83% of recent for the December day quarter, with about 87% of office rent collected.

'These collection rates are higher than the June and September 2020 quarters at an equivalent time,' the company said.

A further 3% was due later within the first quarter with an additional 6% under agreed plans payable later in 2021.

Rent for earlier quarters had continued to be received, with September rent collected now 92% compared with 80% when first announced on 13 October 2020, plus an additional 5% still to be received from agreed payment plans, it added.

For the June quarter, the company had now received 87% of rents with another 7% subject to payment plans.





