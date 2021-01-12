StockMarketWire.com - Honey producer The British Honey Company reported strong performance over the final quarter of 2020 that boosted sales by 270% in nine months ending December.
Reflecting a 'strong performance' over the last quarter of 2020, including the Christmas period, total revenues from continuing operations increased to approximately £1.5million for the 9 months ending December 2020, up 270% year-on-year, the company said.
'Particularly pleasing was the significant increase in the proportion of online sales, where integration with third party platforms, which provide key online sales channels, has been enhanced by the very successful adoption of Shopify,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it was well placed both commercially and financially to achieve further growth in 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: