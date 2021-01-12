StockMarketWire.com - Carrier commerce company Boku said annual results were expected to top market expectations following strong payments revenue growth in the fourth quarter.
The company said its current expectations for revenue of at least $56.3 million, up from $46.8 million year-on-year and EBITDA of at least $15.0 million, up from $7.4 million, were both ahead of the current market consensus.
Payments revenue was expected to be at least $51.1m, an increase of 25% on 2019's underlying figure of $40.1 million and approximately 91% of the total, the company said.
Its identity business, however, was expected to report revenue of at least $5.2 mullion, lower than that of last year due to carrier supply issues and the impact of COVID-19, the company said.
Total processed value grew to $6.9 billion for 2020, an increase of 37%, and the company had 28.8 million monthly active users, an increase of 61% from December 2019.
At 8:31am: [LON:BOKU] Boku Inc. share price was 0p at 118.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
