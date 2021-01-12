StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and engineering group Carr's said its agriculture business was performing ahead of expectations, but its engineering business was behind amid a backdrop of lower oil and gas investment following a fall in oil prices.
The company said it had made a positive start to the year with trading overall in line with the board's expectations.
The proposed final dividend of 2.5 pence per share for the year ended 29 August 2020 would be paid on 15 January 2021, subject to shareholder approval at an AGM on 12 January.
'At the conclusion of today's AGM, Hugh Pelham will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer, subject to election at that meeting and upon Tim Davies standing down from the board, the company said.
