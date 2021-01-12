StockMarketWire.com - UK textile services provider Johnson Service said it performance continued to impact of restrictions and lockdowns on its hotel, restaurant and catering division.
The company said it expects the adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year to be 'slightly ahead of that achieved in the first half.'
The company expected to report a net cash position of £6.0 million as at the end of December 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
