StockMarketWire.com - Irish commercial property investor Yew Grove REIT said it was on track to collect 99.6% of rents due in the first quarter of 2021.
Quarterly rents, which accounted for 90.35% of the total, had been entirely collected.
As for monthly rents, which make up the remaining 9.65% of the total, all but €3,175 of the amounts due on 1 January had been collected.
Yew Grove said that if that rate of collection was repeated in February and March, the full quarterly collections would exceed 99.6%.
The 0.4% of rent not collected related to non-food retail that had been closed due to the new Irish national lockdown announced just after Christmas.
At 8:44am: [LON:YEW] Yew Grove Reit Plc Ord Shs Eur0.01 share price was 0p at 0.86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: