StockMarketWire.com - Esports investment company Blue Star Capital swung to an annual profit on growth in the valuation of its investments in Guild Esports and Dynasty Esports.
For the year ended 31 December, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £1.7 million from a loss of £684,964 a year earlier.
The value of the investment portfolio grew by approximately 78% over the year, underpinned by investment of approximately £1.7 million in seven esports businesses and an increase in value over the period of approximately £2.2 million, the company said.
'The major contributor factor being the uplift in valuation achieved on the investments in Guild Esports and Dynasty Esports,' the comapny said.
'The company's historic tech payment investments in SatoshiPay and Sthaler continue to make strong progress and 2021 is expected to be the year of commercialisation for both businesses,' it added.
At 8:47am: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was 0p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
