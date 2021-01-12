StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks group Nichols said its annual revenue had fallen by almost a fifth and that it expected to post a pre-tax profit in line with its previous guidance.
Revenue for the year through December dropped 19% year-on-year to £118.7 million, as the pandemic put pressure on the company's out-of-home route to market.
Fourth quarter out-of-home revenue sank 84% as large proportions of the UK entered Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions resulting in the closure of outlets.
Nichols said cash generation has remained strong through 2020, with cash equivalents at the end of the period at £47.3 million, up from £40.9 million at the end of 2019.
At 8:50am: [LON:NICL] Nichols PLC share price was 0p at 1200p
