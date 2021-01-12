StockMarketWire.com - Self invested pension fund provider Curtis Banks said it seen 'robust' performance throughout 2020, and said its acquisitions made during the year would increase earnings across the group.
In 2020, the company completed the acquisitions of Talbot and Muir, a provider of SIPP and SSAS schemes, and Dunstan Thomas, a FinTech provider, and announced a new fee charging structure for clients.
'In 2021 and beyond, these initiatives will reduce the proportional contribution of interest income to total revenue and improve the overall quality and diversity of earnings across the group, the company said.
'Looking ahead, we will continue to build a business that looks set to benefit from macro-trends, namely greater numbers of UK savers and an ageing population,' it added.
At 8:51am: [LON:CBP] Curtis Banks Group Plc share price was 0p at 196p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
