StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it expected annual performance for the year ending 31 December 2020 and for the first quarter of the new to top market expectations amid ongoing momentum.
The company confirmed that 'continued strong trading will result in the performance for the year ending 31 December 2020 being comfortably ahead of already upgraded market expectations.'
Trading in the core business in the final quarter had continued to improve 'significantly and ongoing demand for the PrimeStore MTM COVID-19 sample collection device remained strong through to the end of the year and will continue to do so into the first quarter of 2021,' the company said.
The company said it would pay a dividend again in December 2021 and expects to implement a progressive dividend policy.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'confident' that performance for the first quarter of 2021 would be materially ahead of current management expectations, and the first quarter of 2020.
