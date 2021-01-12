StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said a maiden drill programme at the Haneti Nickel platinum group metal project in Tanzania was almost 50% complete.
Power Metal held 35% of Haneti with 65% held by Katoro Gold.
Drilling had commenced on 29 December and by 6 January a total of 22 holes and 863 metres had been drilled for the 2,000 metre programme.
'The delay in commencing the drilling and logistical challenges presented by the current rainy season have not impacted the overall programme with drilled metres now in line with the planned schedule,' Power Metal said.
