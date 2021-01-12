StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics group Rosslyn Data Technologies reported a fist-half loss after a rise in sales was offset by spending on sales and marketing.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through October amounted to £0.88 million, compared to losses of £1.01 million year-on-year.
Revenue rose to £3.57 million, up from £3.12 million.
'I am delighted with how the business has performed during these challenging times and we remain confident in the performance of the business for the full year,' chief executive Roger Bullen said.
'Additionally, having been able to accelerate our investments into sales and marketing gives us a significant opportunity to achieve higher growth rates next year and beyond.'
At 9:16am: [LON:RDT] Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc Ord Gbp0.005 share price was 0p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: