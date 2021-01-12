StockMarketWire.com - FX risk management and alternative banking solutions company Alpha FX said 'strong' performance had continued, with underlying profit slightly ahead of most recent expectations.
Growth for the year came from both its FX risk management and alternative banking divisions, despite the former seeing a 'significant impact in the first half from businesses delaying their trading activity because of the slowdown in global trade as a result of COVID-19,' the company said.
Client numbers increased by 16% during the year from 648 to 754.
The company said it naturally anticipated conditions to be more challenging than they were in second half of last year when restrictions were lower, but added that it was 'cautiously optimistic' for the year ahead amid the ongoing vaccine roll out.
