StockMarketWire.com - Fragrant Prosperity Holdings reported a net loss of £180,598 for the six months to 30 September 2020, up from £37,982 the previous year.
This loss included administrative expenses of £130,598, up from £37,982 the previous year, and a share based payment charge of £50,000.
Fragrant Prosperity chair Simon James Retter said: 'The board has actively reviewed a number of potential acquisition opportunities across the sector, none of which has met the necessary criteria for selection and continues to review a number of potential acquisition opportunities.'
As at 30 September 2020, the company had cash of approximately £102,000 and intends to keep administrative costs to a minimum so that it can potentially invest in suitable projects. At 1:47pm: [LON:FPP] Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd share price was 0p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
