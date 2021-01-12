StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gately reported a profit of £6.1 million, up 9.8% from £5.5 million the previous year, in its results for the six months ended 31 October 2020.
This was despite a drop in revenue of 2.6% to £50.5 million. The company said it plans to reintroduce dividend payments following completion of the 2021 financial year.
Rod Waldie, chief executive of Gateley, said: 'The financial year 2021 revenue pipeline is robust and this, combined with the many operational efficiencies that we have so far realised in the current year, means I am confident that, despite general uncertainty arising from the pandemic, the group is positioned well to deliver a strong performance for the remainder of the financial year.'
At 2:00pm: [LON:GTLY] Gateley Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 137p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
