StockMarketWire.com - Alpha FX Group said it expected revenue for the full year to 31 December to be approximately £46 million, up from £35 million the previous year.
It said it expects underlying operating profit s to be slightly ahead of most recent expectations. Last year underlying profit was £14.7 million.
The group said the limited scope of the Brexit deal covering financial services within the free trade agreement means it will now be concluding the final set up of a wholly-owned subsidiary established in Malta, with completion expected by the end of the first quarter.
Morgan Tillbrook, chief executive of Alpha, said: ‘Despite the challenges faced, the team ensured 2020 was another consecutive year of strong growth across all divisions of the business. The lifeblood of Alpha's success is our people and I am extremely proud of our team for rising to the challenge to deliver in the way they have.
‘It is a real privilege to lead the group and I believe the progress made this year will set us in very good stead long into the future.’
At 2:23pm: [LON:AFX] Alpha Fx Group PLC share price was 0p at 1200p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: