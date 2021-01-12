StockMarketWire.com - Global internet platform CentralNic has acquired online brand protection software and corporate internet services provider SafeBrands in a deal for EUR3.6 million.
CentralNic said EUR3 million will be paid upfront with the remaining EUR0.6 million to be paid subject to SafeBrands having met agreed financial objectives in its 2020 financial year.
Ben Crawford, CentralNic chief executive, said: ‘The acquisition of SafeBrands is an important next step for CentralNic in our strategy to provide comprehensive end-to-end digital domain name and online brand protection services to enterprise clients, globally.
'We are delighted that SafeBrands, its talented team of domain and IP protection experts, cutting-edge software and service portfolio and established business relationships, are becoming part of our group.’
