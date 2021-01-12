StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was off its lows for the day but still down 0.65% to 6,754.11 by the close as investors fretted about the pandemic.
The S&P 500 was a smidge lower by 4.30pm UK time, trading down 0.78 points at 3,798.72.
Home improvement retailer Kingfisher added 1.8% to 284.6p on announcing that it was 'comfortable' with the top end of current market expectations for its annual pre-tax profit as 'strong' demand continued.
Housebuilder Vistry surrendered earlier gains to trade down 0.2% to 948p, having guided for a full-year profit at the upper end of forecasts and resumption of dividends with a 'modest' final payout.
Building materials distributor Grafton dipped 0.9% to 932p as it, too, upgraded its annual profit guidance, citing a strong-than-expected performance in November and December.
Also joining the upgrade crowd was online gaming group Gamesys, which rose 5.3% to £13.22 on guiding for annual revenue and adjusted core earnings at the upper end of current market expectations.
Respiratory diseases focused Vectura was in on it, too, dipping 1.8% to 121.6p despite having forecast full-year adjusted earnings and revenue beat following the approval of a generic Advair treatment in the fourth quarter.
Electrical component supplier XP Power eased back 0.4% to £50.80 despite upgrading its annual profit guidance, as revenue jumped 25% in the fourth quarter and it achieved efficiency gains in its healthcare division.
Recently listed online retailer The Hut Group climbed 1% to 798p, having achieved a 41% surge in annual revenue, bolstered by a 51% jump in the fourth quarter. It also upgraded its sales guidance for 2021.
Elsewhere, miniature wargames maker Games Workshop dropped 6.7% to £108.50 even as it reported a jump in first-half profit.
Games Workshop also cut its annual dividend to 80p per share, from 100p.
Gambling company Playtech gained 4.3% to 468.7p, despite forecasting a drop in annual earnings after the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand.
Playtech's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December was expected to be at least €300 million, compared to the €383.1 million posted for 2019.
Engineering company Wood Group rose 3% to 358.3p on news that it had won a contract worth more than $120 million from China's Sinopec Hainan Refining and Chemical.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
