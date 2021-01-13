Interim Result
14/01/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)
19/01/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
19/01/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
20/01/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/01/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
26/01/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
28/01/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
28/01/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
28/01/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
01/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
02/02/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
02/02/2021 Nwf Group PLC (NWF)
Final Result
14/01/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
14/01/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
14/01/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
25/01/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
28/01/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
01/02/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
02/02/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
AGM / EGM
14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
14/01/2021 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
14/01/2021 Aa PLC (AA.)
14/01/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
14/01/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
14/01/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)
15/01/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
15/01/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
15/01/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
15/01/2021 Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN)
18/01/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
18/01/2021 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)
19/01/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
19/01/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
19/01/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
20/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
20/01/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
21/01/2021 Brandshield Systems PLC (BRSD)
21/01/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
21/01/2021 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
21/01/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
21/01/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
22/01/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
22/01/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
22/01/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
25/01/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)
28/01/2021 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)
28/01/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
28/01/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
28/01/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
28/01/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
28/01/2021 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
28/01/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
29/01/2021 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
29/01/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
29/01/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
29/01/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
29/01/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)
29/01/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
29/01/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
29/01/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
29/01/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
29/01/2021 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)
29/01/2021 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)
31/01/2021 Infrastrata PLC (INFA)
01/02/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)
02/02/2021 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
Trading Statement
14/01/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
14/01/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
14/01/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
14/01/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
14/01/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
14/01/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
14/01/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/01/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
14/01/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
14/01/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
14/01/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
14/01/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
14/01/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
14/01/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
19/01/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
20/01/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
20/01/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
20/01/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
21/01/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
21/01/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
21/01/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
21/01/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
21/01/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
21/01/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
21/01/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
21/01/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
21/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
21/01/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
21/01/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
22/01/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
25/01/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
26/01/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
Ex-Dividend
14/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
14/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
14/01/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
14/01/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
14/01/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
14/01/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
14/01/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
14/01/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
14/01/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
14/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
15/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
15/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
15/01/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
15/01/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
15/01/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
15/01/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
15/01/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
15/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)
