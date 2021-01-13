StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company William Hill, which has agreed to be acquired by Caesers Entertainment, reported a 9% rise in fourth-quarter revenue.
The year-on-year increase was driven by favourable sporting results, plus enhanced products and geographical expansion, the company said.
On a negative note, William Hill said its bricks and mortar retail division recorded a full-year loss of about £30 million, owing to Covid-19-related restrictions in the fourth quarter.
William Hill said Caesars' expectation was that remaining approvals required for the takeover would be obtained to complete the deal early in the second quarter of 2021, but possibly as early as March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
