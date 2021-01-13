StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Liontrust Asset Management reported a 43% rise in quarterly assets under management and advice on net inflows of £792 million.
For the period 1 October to 31 December 2020, assets under management and advice rose 43% over the quarter to £29.4 billion on net inflows of £792 million.
Assets under management and advice continued to tick higher and was £30.1 billion as at close of business on 11 January 2021, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
