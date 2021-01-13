StockMarketWire.com - Kitchens and joinery products maker Howdens Joinery upgraded its outlook on annual profit after reporting stronger than expected performance.
Since the company's announcement on 9 December 2020, performance had been stronger than anticipated with good profit and cash performance, the company said.
As a result, the company now expected 2020 pre-tax profit to be around £185 million.
The company expected to release its 2020 preliminary results, including an update on market conditions, on 25 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
