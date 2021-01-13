StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired a song catalogue from Shakira, for an undisclosed sum.
Shakira had sold over 80 million records, making her the bestselling female Latin artist of all time, the company said.
Hipgnosis had acquired 100% of Shakira's music publishing rights, including publishing and writer's share of income, of her entire catalogue comprising 145 songs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
