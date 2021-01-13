StockMarketWire.com - High-tech instruments and test equipment supplier Spectris said it expected to report a full-year profit at the top end of analysts expectations following a smaller-than-feared fall in sales.
Adjusted operating profit for the year through December was now expected to be around the top end of the consensus range of £150 million-to-£171 million.
Like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter fell 7%, reflecting a stronger trading performance ahead of management's expectations, notably in December.
Full-year sales were expected to fall by 11% on a like-for-like basis to £1.34 billion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: