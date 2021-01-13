StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it was considering a sale of its maritime engineering business after it received expressions of interest from potential buyers.
TP said it had appointed advisers to review the approaches and consider strategic options for the business.
Based in Portsmouth, it includes manufacturing facilities and technologies to support mission-critical equipment for submarines and other applications.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
