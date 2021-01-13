StockMarketWire.com - Cake decoration and food ingredients group Real Good Food said its operating earnings were flat in the third quarter, improving on a first-half decline.
Revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months through December were in-line with last year's £19.4 million and £1.7 million, respectively.
'The group's two businesses are getting stronger and more resilient after a tough first half,' Real Good Foods said.
'The near-term outlook continues to hold challenges due to covid-19 but improved third-quarter trading demonstrated encouraging progress and provides confidence for the future.'
At 8:59am: [LON:RGD] Real Good Food Company The PLC share price was 0p at 4.75p
