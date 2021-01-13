StockMarketWire.com - Oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases focused Tiziana Life Sciences said it had appointed Neil Graham as its chief medical officer.
Graham had from 2010 to 2020 been vice-president of strategic program direction, immunology and inflammation at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
At 9:11am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was 0p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
