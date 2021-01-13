StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had signed a multi-year contract with California's Office of Emergency Services.
The contract had a total value of about $0.6 million over two years, with a recurring element of $0.1 million per annum, covering 1Spatial's technology, implementation and support.
1Spatial said its data validation software would be used to support the US state's implementation of a national next generation 9-1-1 initiative.
At 9:24am: [LON:SPA] 1Spatial PLC share price was 0p at 27p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
