StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory drug developer Synairgen said the first patient has been dosed in the UK as part of a trail of an inhaled treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.
Several UK sites had now been initiated, with further sites in the US and the EU expected to follow.
In the US, the potential treatment, SNG001, had been granted fast track status from the US Food and Drug Administration.
'The company is seeking further equivalent prioritisations and support from governments in participating countries,' Synairgen said.
The phase-three trial was a randomised placebo-controlled study being conducted in around 20 countries enrolling a total of 610 Covid-19 patients who required supplemental oxygen.
