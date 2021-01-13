StockMarketWire.com - Commerce platform Bango said annual revenue topped its expectations as global lockdown restrictions to curb the pandemic spurred online transactions and drove up digital payments.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, revenue was ahead of expectations at £12.2 million, delivering year-on-year growth of 70%.
While adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, was expected to exceed £4 million, up from £0.45 million.
'Global lockdowns have driven more users online and accelerated the adoption of digital payments by merchants and consumers, which will continue to drive-up end user spend,' the company said.
