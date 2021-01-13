StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain said it had received regulatory approval to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol 'ARBKF,' at the opening of the trading day on 13 January 2021.
Argo's shares would continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange.
'The cross-trading of the ordinary shares from London will provide the company with increased access to US institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base,' the company said.
