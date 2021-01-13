StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix welcomed news that a new coverage pathway had been established in the US for medical devices and diagnostics tests.
The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare had set up the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology pathway, for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide.
'Having a clear path to national Medicare coverage for innovative products like KidneyIntelX provides a major catalyst to drive the robust research and clinical development programs necessary to address major unmet medical needs such as kidney disease,' president Tom McLain said.
At 9:47am: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was 0p at 436p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
